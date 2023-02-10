Here is the fixture list of the 9 Black Stars players in the Premier League

Ghanaian players in the Premier League

The nine Black Stars players in the Premier League could be in action this weekend for their various clubs. Last weekend, history was made when 8 out of the nine Ghanaian players featured for their various clubs in the league.

Three players including Black Stars captain Andre Ayew of Nottingham Forest, Antoine Semenyo who plays for Bournemouth and Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton made their debuts for their respective clubs.



Crystal Palace forward Jefferey Schlupp was the only player who was on target last weekend.



9 Black Stars players who could be in action in the Premier League this weekend



Arsenal vs Brentford



Thomas Partey is expected to be in action for the Gunners at the Emirates as they take on Brentford. The midfielder saw 59 minutes of action in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Everton last week. However, Partey is expected to play the entire duration for Mikel Arteta’s side on Saturday.



Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

After missing action last weekend, Ghanaian defender, Daniel Amartey could return to play in Leicester City’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.



Crystal Palace vs Brighton



Three Ghanaian players could be in action in this encounter. Crystal Palace could start Black Stars players Jordan Ayew and Jefferey Schlupp in the match. Tariq Lamptey could also feature in the game for Brighton.



Southampton vs Wolves



The Saints could line up Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana in this match. Salisu who has earned a starting role for the Saints is expected to start the match with Kamaldeen Sulemana coming on as a substitute in the match.



Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

After making his debut for Forest, Andre Ayew could start his first match for Steve Cooper's side in their away match at the Craven Cottage. Andre Ayew saw six minutes of action in his first match for his side in their 1-0 win over Leeds United.



AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle



After failing to score a goal on his debut for Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo would be counted on to inspire The Cherries to victory at the Vitality stadium. The former Bristol City forward played 90 minutes of action in his side's 1-0 defeat to Brighton.



