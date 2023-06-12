Here photos of Black Stars players' arrival ahead of Madagascar game

Black Stars players have arrived for camping ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.
Images shared on social media by the Black Stars' official handle shows the players arriving at the team hotel in casual fits.
Currently, the specific number of players who have arrived out of the 24-man squad announced has not been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.
However, from the images posted on social media, skipper Andre Ayew, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Salis Samed, Kasim Nuhu, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Buakri, Hafiz Konkoni, and Joseph Aidoo, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Paintsil have all arrived.
The team is currently lodging at the Alisa Hotel and will train at the Accra Sports Stadium before they depart Ghana for Madagascar.
The game is scheduled for June 18, 2023.
EE/KPE
