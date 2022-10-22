Here's why it'll be difficult for Ghana to win World Cup – Uncle Ebo Whyte speaks

The Blackstars is playing Portugal in its first game on November 24, 2022

Legendary Ghanaian Playwright, James Ebo Whyte, known in the showbiz scene as Uncle Ebo Whyte has said that Ghanaians are fond of sabotaging each other at almost every level of engagement, making it difficult for growth.

According to him, the level of sabotaging amongst Ghanaians is why winning the World Cup, for instance, will be challenging to achieve as a country.



"If you have worked at any level in this country, you would have experienced it (sabotaging)", he mentioned.



"It is very easy for Ghana to produce boxing Champions than to win the World Cup because they would not wish to make you the hero in a team", he explained.



Speaking on the Drive Time Show on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, Uncle Ebo noted how he suffered some degree of sabotaging in his career.

"We tried booking a hotel some years ago, and we were denied. Some foreigners who had come to Ghana for business purposes also came to this same hotel, and they were told rooms were available", he enunciated.



The Roverman Production CEO added that foreigners would continue to rise above locals if this issue is not addressed.



"While we are sabotaging each other, we are making room for foreigners to get ahead", he concluded.



DQ/WA