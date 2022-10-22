1
Menu
Sports

Here's why it'll be difficult for Ghana to win World Cup – Uncle Ebo Whyte speaks

Blackstars Teampick Bbp1050 1 The Blackstars is playing Portugal in its first game on November 24, 2022

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian Playwright, James Ebo Whyte, known in the showbiz scene as Uncle Ebo Whyte has said that Ghanaians are fond of sabotaging each other at almost every level of engagement, making it difficult for growth.

According to him, the level of sabotaging amongst Ghanaians is why winning the World Cup, for instance, will be challenging to achieve as a country.

"If you have worked at any level in this country, you would have experienced it (sabotaging)", he mentioned.

"It is very easy for Ghana to produce boxing Champions than to win the World Cup because they would not wish to make you the hero in a team", he explained.

Speaking on the Drive Time Show on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, Uncle Ebo noted how he suffered some degree of sabotaging in his career.

"We tried booking a hotel some years ago, and we were denied. Some foreigners who had come to Ghana for business purposes also came to this same hotel, and they were told rooms were available", he enunciated.

The Roverman Production CEO added that foreigners would continue to rise above locals if this issue is not addressed.

"While we are sabotaging each other, we are making room for foreigners to get ahead", he concluded.

DQ/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: