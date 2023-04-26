Hertha BSC forward Kevin-Prince Boateng defends fans for booing players after defeat to Bremen

Hertha BSC attacking midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng

Hertha BSC attacking midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has jumped to the defence of fans of the club who showed displeasure by whistling and booing the players during their atrocious 4-2 home defeat to Werder Bremen over the weekend.

Hertha BSC are now winless in their last seven Bundesliga games and have lost three in a row which leaves them in the last position in the standings.



The latest defeat which occurred on Saturday at the Olympiastadion got on the nerves of the fans who demonstrated by sitting with their backs to the field while others strolled, and following the final whistle, beer mugs flew and whistles sounded as well.



"In front of a crowd like this, it's not easy to just play from behind and after a result like that at Schalke (2: 5 eight days ago, ed.) to have the courage have."

"I'm a Hertha fan myself. It hurts me too. Me I think I would whistle too. I can understand it. But if we love Hertha like we say we do, we have to try to get even closer together," Boateng explained.



Hertha BSC who are currently with 22 points still have a chance to survive as five points separate them from 15th-placed Bochum.