Herve Renard is the best coach to replace Chris Hughton – Foh Amoaning

Veteran lawyer and broadcaster, Moses Foh-Amoaning, believes that French coach, Herve Renard, is the best person to coach the Black Stars after the exit of coach Chris Hughton.

Herve Renard, who worked as part of Ghana’s Assistant coach to Claude Le Roy, has been tipped as one of the suitable coaches who best understands the Ghanaian football philosophy.



However, the big issue is that his purse is too big for Ghana to afford. But with the decline in Ghana’s performance, Moses Foh-Amoaning has disclosed that the French coach should be considered as Hughton’s replacement.



Despite recommending Herve Renard, Foh-Amoaning hinted that Chris Hughton should not be forced to resign or sacked but wait till he sees through his contract which expires in February 2024.



“I’m not happy about changing coaches but where the team is headed is not good. If you look around which coach can help? If we don’t like him, put in an interim technical team and get a coach who well understands our football. He should understand the mentality of our players and should have foresight of where Ghana football is headed,” Moses Foh-Amoaning said on Sompa FM.



He added, “If I look around the world, I think it’s Herve Renard who can manage Ghana, but we don’t have money to pay him. He seems to understand us better, he’s been here and been with the people. He has the confidence to carry the whole country along with him. If we have the money, let’s look for him. He is the best coach who can handle us.”



Herve Renard led Ivory Coast to beat Ghana to win the 2015 AFCON.

