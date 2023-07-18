0
Menu
Sports

High Court to deliver verdict on GFA vs Ashgold case on August 21

ASHGOLD VS GFA 2023 Ashgold SC (left) and GFA

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Accra Human Rights Court has moved the verdict on the match-fixing case between Ashantigold SC and the Ghana Football Association to Monday, 21st August 2023.

The earlier verdict was scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 but had to be delayed when the Judge decided to postpone his ruling to next month.

The Obuasi-based club is hoping that the court will overturn their demotion and compel the country's football governing body to provide them with a fair hearing.

At the heart of the matter is Ashantigold’s challenge against their relegation to Division Two last year, following their conviction for match manipulation by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

During the 29th GFA Congress held in Kumasi on Monday, 10th July, it was decided that Ashantigold would remain suspended from participating in Ghana football. This decision has further intensified the club's determination to seek justice through the legal system.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
Related Articles: