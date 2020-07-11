Sports News

High flying Mohammed Salisu to miss Barcelona clash

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu will miss Real Valladolid home game against Barcelona on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old centre back has been a key player for Sergio González side in the ongoing La Liga season.



Ahead of the game, Sergio confirmed that the enterprising defender will miss the because he continues to have discomfort.



"In this way, he (Mohammed Salisu) continues to be ruled out for the duel, but not for the end of the season," he said.

"In principle, he will have to play if he recovers from the contracture, he will be able to play," he added.



Salisu is, however, being tracked by West Ham United, Southampton, Newcastle United, Manchester United among other European clubs.

