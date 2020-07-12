Sports News

Highest paid players in Ghana: Victorien Adebayor ranked first

Inter Allies captain Victorien Adebayor

Over the years, low remuneration in the Ghana Premier League has been attributed to the mass player exodus that has wrecked the country's top tier competition.

Reports that local clubs in the country pays poorly are no news to the football community.



However, the picture that was painted by a section of the media that Asante Kotoko pays the highest salaries in the country has been nullified by a recent report from the Accra-based Angel 102.9 FM.



The media organization, after reveling the monthly salaries of Ghanaian coaches, has come out with the top 10 highest-paid players in the local scene.



Per the reports which were sighted by GhanaWeb, the top scorer of the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, Victorien Adebayor of International Allies emerged as the number one highest-paid player in the country.



Accra Hearts of Oak who are branded among the less paying clubs had three players in the top five which came as a surprise to many fans.



Below are the top ten highest-paid players in the Ghana Premier League. (The wages below are their annual income)

1.Victorien Adebayor(Inter Allies)- GH¢83,376.



2.Abednego Tetteh (Accra Hearts of Oak)- GH¢60,000.



3.Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko) - GH¢48,000.



4.Nuru Sulley(Accra Hearts of Oak)- GH¢48,000.



5.Mamane Lawali(Accra Hearts of Oak)- GH¢42,000.



6.Augustine Okrah(Asante Kotoko)- GH¢36,000.

7.Kwame Poku(Asante Kotoko)- GH¢36,000.



8.Fatau Dauda(Legon Cities)- GH¢30,000.



9.Kwesi Donsu(Medeama SC)- GH¢26,400.



10.Yahaya Mohammed(Aduana Stars)- GH¢24,000.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.