Highlights: Asante Kotoko 0-1 Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko suffered their first defeat at home and also missed the chance to go on top of the league table after losing to Aduana Stars by a lone goal.

Samuel Bio goal for Aduana Stars separated the two sides in the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.



Yahaya Mohammed had the first shot on target but was saved by Razak Abalora.



Patrick Asmah became the first causality in the game for the home side after picking up an injury.



Fabio Gama was booked in the 33rd minute after a silly challenge on Aduana Stars midfielder Emmanuel Akuoko.



Kotoko's Emmanuel Nettey kept tormenting the Aduana defence and won a free-kick for his side in the 40th minute but Fabio Gama failed to direct the ball into the net from 42 yards

Asante Kotoko was appealing for a penalty in the 41st minute after Nettey’s shot was blocked by Tijani which they claimed it was a handball but the referee ignored the calls for play to continue.



The first half ended goalless with both sides failing to put the ball at the back of the net.



Fabio Gama had a chance to score but his effort went off target in the 59th minute



Naby Keita’s first shot on target after coming in was saved by Joseph Addo in the 72nd minute.



Samuel Bio broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a sweet strike as Aduana Stars took the lead.

Aduana Stars held on to the lead to record their first away win of the season.



Watch Highlights of the game below:



