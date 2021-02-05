Highlights: Medeama 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC needed a vital 1-0 victory against Hearts of Oak on Thursday at the Akoon Park to return to winning ways after a disappointing weekend.

The Yellow and Mauves make it three straight victories at home making the Phobians record back-to-back defeats for the first time this season in the premiership.



Samuel Boadu altered his squad that lost 2-0 to Karela United Fc last Sunday with three changes to face the Phobians.



First choice goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi returned from illness to man the goalposts displacing Frank Boateng who has been keeping in the last three games.



Eric Kwakwa was the preference in midfield to Richard Boadu to form the partnership with Justice Blay and Rashid Nortey.



Baba Musa Abdulai replaced the suspended Daniel Egyin in central defence.



Kosta Papic on the other hand made three alterations to the team that were beaten 2-0 by Great Olympics in Accra last Saturday in the Mantse Derby.

Richard Attah returned to the goalposts for Hearts of Oak since losing the position to Richmond Ayi after match day 5.



Sumaila Larry Ibrahim and Kojo Obeng Jnr replaced captain Abdul Fatawu Mohammed and Patrick Razak respectively.



The first half looked virtually balanced with both lacking the cutting edge to create scoring opportunities.



The clearest of chances fell the Medeama's way but Abass Mohammed failed to make good use of it.



Blay netted the only goal of the game to hand all maximum points to the Yellow and Mauves in the 50th minute from close range.



He tapped in a cross from Agyenim Boateng following a free-kick.

Medeama move from the 12th to the 9th position on the league standings whilst Hearts of Oak sink to the 10th place.



This is meant to be a delightful for Medeama President Moses Armah Parker whose birthday also fell on Thursday.



Watch video below



