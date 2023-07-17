Highlights from the 2023 Greater Accra Super Zonals Sports tournament

The Greater Accra Inter Schools Super Zonals Sports Competition showcased a thrilling battle for supremacy among 43 schools in Accra. For four days, students competed in Football, Athletics, Volleyball, Handball, Basketball, Table Tennis, and Long Jump.

Temasco emerged victorious in the Boys' Table Tennis, while Presec-Teshie clinched the top spot in the Girls' finals. Accra Wesley Girls triumphed in the Basketball competition, defeating Achimota, while Presec Legon emerged victorious against Aquinas.



Achimota shone in the Boys' Javelin event, and Lashibi SHS excelled in the Girls' Javelin competition. The Girls' Badminton title went to Achimota, while Presec Osu claimed the Boys' Badminton championship.



Temasco dominated the Girls' Volleyball tournament, while Ghanata secured gold in the Boys' Volleyball competition. Accra Aca triumphed in the Boys' Handball tournament, and Osudoku SHS emerged as victors in the Girls' Handball competition.



Ada Senior High school dominated the Girls' athletics, winning a total of 9 medals, including 6 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze. They secured victories in the 4x100, 4x400, and medley relay competitions. The Girls' team from Ada Senior High, including Seniel Fausti, Ackly Belinda, and Veronica Adjololo, made history with their exceptional performances.



Ada Senior High school claimed second place in the Boys' category with 3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal. St. Johns Grammar emerged as winners in the Boys' Athletics, securing 3 gold and 2 silver medals.



St. Johns Grammar continued their success by triumphing over Ada Senior High School in the Girls' Soccer finals. St. Johns Grammar’s Jacqueline Amponsah emerged as the tournament’s best player and picked up a certificate and other rewards from SAMDA an NGO based in the United States.

In the Boys' Soccer finals, Kinbu Sec Tech emerged victorious in a penalty shootout against Hotcass. Richmond Quarcoo from Kinbu was honored with both the Best Player and Best Goalkeeper awards, while Leonel Nii Barnor Nortey was recognized as the Top Scorer.



The winners of the Super Zonals are expected to compete in the upcoming Regionals in October and the SAMDA tournament in November 2023.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE