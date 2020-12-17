Highlights of Aduana Stars 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars recorded their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyeman Badu Stadium.

The fixture was originally scheduled for matchday one but had to be postponed by the Ghana FA due to coronavirus concerns.



The outstanding game was honoured on Wednesday after matchday five as Aduana Stars welcomed Hearts to Dormaa.



Aduana Stars scored through Yahaya Mohammed and Prince Acquah in both halves to secure their first win of the season.

Hearts of Oak failed to get a goal in the game as left-back Randy Ovuka missed his spot-kick.



Watch Highlights of the game below:



