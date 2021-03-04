Hillary Boaten condemns attacks in Women’s Premier League

Miss Hillary Boaten, Chairperson of the WPLMC

Miss Hillary Boaten Chairperson of the Women’s Premier League Management Committee (WPLMC) has condemned pockets of violence recorded at some match venues in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The Chairperson noted that some of the incidents have been reported by the match officials in their reports and forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for action.



She said the attacks have been directed at players and match officials, with the latest one being an attack on the referee who handled the match involving Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies and Fabulous Ladies at the Ejisu Okese Park on Match Day Six.



Miss Boaten in a statement issued on Wednesday, said, “while the committee awaits the outcome of the DC decisions, it strongly condemns such incidents as it does not only bring the beautiful game into disrepute but also denting the image of the brand”.

The WPLMC urged all clubs to educate and caution their officials, players and supporters adding that “violence in any form is not acceptable and the laws would deal decisively and the appropriate sanctions would be taken against anyone found culpable or involved in any acts that would drag the game in the mud and adversely affect the brand.”



The WPLMC assured all the lovers of women’s football who are supporting the WPL that, with the support of the GFA, it would do all it takes to ensure that there was decency, decorum in the competition in addition to taking all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of all involved in the game on match days.