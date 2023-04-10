Hiram Boateng dedicates goal to family after partner gives birth to first child

Hiram Boateng

Mansfield midfielder Hiram Boateng has had an eventful week, capping it off with a goal in his side's 4-2 win over Swindon Town in the English League.

Just a few days before the game, Boateng's partner gave birth to their first child, and the Ghanaian midfielder was thrilled to be able to contribute to his family's happiness on the pitch.



Speaking after the game, Boateng expressed his delight at scoring the goal and helping his team secure the win.



"I saw Davo (Davis Keillor-Dunn) making a run, but I thought I'm going to go myself here and I cut inside and put it in the far side," said Boateng. "I'm delighted with the goal and obviously more delighted that we've got the win."

Boateng went on to mention how important his family is to him and how he aims to continue performing well to make them proud.



"It's been great, I'm loving it. The missus and the little one are doing well and that's all I can ask for. If I keep doing my stuff on the pitch that'll keep them happy," he said.



Boateng has played for a number of clubs over the course of his career, including Crystal Palace, MK Dons and Exeter City.