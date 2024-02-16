Hiram Boateng shines as Mansfield Town defeat Harrogate Town in League Two

Hiram Kojo Boateng

In a sensational display of skill and dominance, English-born Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Kojo Boateng showcased his prowess on Wednesday as Mansfield Town delivered a crushing blow to Harrogate Town in the English League Two.

The 28-year-old football maestro was in scintillating form, netting an impressive hat-trick to spearhead Mansfield's remarkable 9-2 triumph at the One Call Stadium, a victory that equalled the club's historic league win record from 1932.



The onslaught began with English veteran forward Lucas Akins, who broke the deadlock by converting a penalty in the 13th minute, setting the tone for Mansfield's relentless attack.



Boateng quickly asserted his dominance, notching two goals within a span of 10 minutes, significantly extending the home side's lead.



Tom Nichols and Davis Keillor-Dunn further compounded Harrogate's woes by adding their names to the scoresheet before halftime.

After the break, Boateng wasted no time in securing his hat-trick, capitalizing on a precise pass from Will Swan to stretch Mansfield's advantage to an astonishing 6-0.



Despite a brief resurgence from Harrogate with goals from George Thomson and Abraham Odoh in the 54th and 55th minutes respectively, Mansfield remained relentless.



Akins, demonstrating his prowess once more, found the net again in the 61st minute, while Swan capitalized on the momentum, scoring two consecutive goals to seal Mansfield's historic victory.



With this resounding win, Mansfield Town surged closer to the top spot in the League Two standings, leaving an indelible mark as they matched the club's all-time record league victory, cementing their dominance over an in-form Harrogate side.