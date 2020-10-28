2
Hire me to win you African trophies - Don Bortey to Asante Kotoko

Don Bortey.jpeg?resize=1000%2C577&ssl=1 Bernard Don Bortey, Accra Hearts of Oak legend

Wed, 28 Oct 2020 Source: My News GH

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey, has pleaded with Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, to hire him as a coach to end their African trophy drought.

The Porcupine Warriors last won a continental trophy back in 1983 and haven’t won either the Champions League or Confederation Cup up to now.

They are currently rallying their troops to stage a fight in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

Borety, a 2004 CAF Confederation Cup winner with Hearts of Oak has declared he’s ready to coach the 2-time CAF Champions League winners when the opportunity arises.

He reckons that the 24-time GPL winners have a good squad to compete in the local league but will need to add foreign players in order to conquer Africa.

“I can solve Kotoko's CAF Continental trophy drought if I become a coach for Kotoko. I am ever ready to coach Kotoko and I can win Africa for Kotoko,” he told Hot FM.

“Kotoko has a strong squad for the Ghana Premier League, but they have to buy players outside Ghana to blend the players for them to be able to succeed in Africa.”

