‘His team let him down’ - Ameenu Shardow on George Afriyie’s disqualification

George Afriyie

Dreams FC administrative manager, Ameenu Shardow, has voiced his opinion on the disqualification of George Afriyie, a presidential aspirant in the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

Shardow believes that Afriyie's disqualification stems from a failure within the process of handling his candidature.



Speaking on Citi FM, Shardow highlighted Afriyie's intent to pursue legal avenues to challenge the GFA Elections Committee's decision.



George Afriyie, a former Vice President of the GFA, was disqualified due to an ineligible stakeholder endorsing his application form. The Appeals Committee of the 2023 GFA Elections subsequently upheld this disqualification.



Shardow emphasized that Afriyie provided all the required documents, leaving no omissions.

He expressed concern that George Afriyie appears to have been let down by those overseeing the procedure.



“The regulations are very clear. For you to be called to come and rectify your documentation, it is when you’ve not been able to submit a complete list of documents that are being required of him. In this case, is the case that he left out a certain document? The answer is no.



“He produced all the documents that they are looking for. The problem is that George Afriyie unfortunately in my opinion and per the rulings has been let down by the people manning this procedure for him. I suspect this level of due diligence was not done because if it was done I don’t understand how come somebody per the ruling who is not a director of a club signed as a director of a club.”



The elections have been rescheduled to October 5 while Afriyie has indicated he will head to CAS for redress.