‘History made, Glory be to God’- Ghana's John Antwi delighted with record in the EPL

Ghana international John Antwi

Following his record-breaking feat in the Egyptian Premier League as the first foreign player to have scored 100 goals, Ghana international John Antwi is delighted with his achievement.

Antwi achieved the feat after scoring the opening goal for Pyramids in their 2-1 league loss to El Gouna at the Khaled Bichara Stadium on Sunday Septemeber ,6.



The 28-year-old striker previously scored 35 goals for Ismaily, 11 goals for Al Ahly and 40 goals for Misr Lel Makasa to reach his century.



In a post to celebrate his achievement on his official Twitter page after achieving this remarkable feat, read, “If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you cant hear from them and one day they will tell people how they met you.”



“History made! Glory be to God. Defenders nightmare. Still, Believe”





The Ghana FA also congratulated the forward on this remarkable feat achieved his career.

Antwi has played predominantly in Egypt throughout his professional career and featured for Ismaily, Al Ahly and Misr Lel Makasa in previous seasons.



He has scored 14 goals for his Pyramid FC in all competitions since joining them in July 2019.



The former Dreams FC attacker is yet to feature for the Black Stars in a competitive game despite earning a call up in a World Cup qualifier which was unused substitute.

