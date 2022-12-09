Holidays, return to clubs: How some Black Stars are faring after World Cup exit

The Black Stars line up for a game

The Black Stars exited the 2022 World Cup at the group stage after losing to Portugal and Uruguay and winning against only South Korea.

They finished bottom of Group H with Portugal and South Korea progressing from the group. Most of the players left Doha for their different bases after the team's exit.



One of the main tasks most of the players took upon themselves was to issue public apologies through their social media handles for the performance of the team.



GhanaWeb sources confirmed that coach Otto Addo after announcing his resignation in the post-match press conference also left to his base in Germany to continue his job as a scout trainer with Borussia Dortmund.



His assistant George Boateng has also started punditry with beIN Sports, a role he had turned down prior to the tournament after outrage greeted the anouncement that he was going to combine both roles.



In the last few days, what some of the players have been up to has come into the media. GhanaWeb looks at the latest updates.



Salisu Mohammed takes a vacation:



Defender Mohammed Salisu was spotted taking time off to treat himself to a deserved ‘good time’ after the Black Stars’ exit.



He featured in all three matches of Ghana at the tournament and scored in the game against Portugal.



In a video making rounds on social media, he is seen on a luxurious boat embarking on a cruise with a happy smile.

It is unclear where he is enjoying himself but checks indicate that he could still be in Qatar enjoying the beautiful country.



Baba Rahman returns to training with Reading



Left-back Baba Rahman was one of the players who received a lot of backlash for his performances.



He is back to base with his club Reading and is straight into training as the English Championship side looks to prepare themselves for the resumption of the second-tier league.



Inaki Williams returns to club



The forward also attracted a lot of heat for his sub-par performances having started all three matches.



He is back in Spain with his club Atletico Bilbao, he granted an interview to the club's channel among others expressing disappointment at the team's exit but praising some of his colleagues for a good outing.



Kamalseen and Kudus back to base?



Days after the exit, there was a photo of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana of Stade Rennais in France.

The background shows that the duo are back in Europe, but GhanaWeb is unable to confirm whether they are in France or Holland.



Back in Reading after experience with Ghana at the FIFA World Cup... @babarahmangh reflects on his time in Qatar, as well as previewing the Coventry City match as we return to action for our Schools & Grassroots match!