Home Stars FC to undergo total restructuring following Division One status

Ho-based football club, Home Stars

Ho-based football club, Home Stars, is to undergo a complete overhaul as it attains the status as a Division One League Club.

Joe Ayivor, owner of the Club, said during a victory celebration on Monday on return to Division One on Sunday, that a total restructuring was necessary as it advanced towards the Premier League stage.



He has, therefore, declared the entire technical team and playing body dissolved, and said Management would meet in the coming weeks to reconstitute a force more formidable for the next challenge.



The team had beaten Inter Allies FC to win the Adonai Estate Division Two League on Sunday, which earned it a return to the First Division.



Ayivor told the team and its supporters, that the restructuring was part of its vision to deliver a Premier Club status in less than two years.



“We are dissolving all the structures of the team – the playing body, the technical team etc. We are moving to a different level and we need to build quality that matches the premier status.

“We are going all out and we need to strategise to be able to move forward. We are going all out,” he said.



The businessman expressed joy over the prospects of football development within the Ho Municipality, and said it made the city “lively.”



Mr. Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, who is the Chairman of the Club, commended the team for a successful “Operation First Division,” delivering a dream sought after for the past decade.



He said the team, nicknamed the Soccer Apostles, had elevated the Municipality and deserved the needed support to secure a Premier status.



Christian Chibueze, its coach, chronicled the team’s journey to the division and commended various departments of the establishment.

The team presented the cup to Management over drink offerings and jubilation.



Present was Mr. Bright Adonai, owner of the Adonai Estate, which sponsored the league.



He told the GNA that football in the Region was a “good cause to support” for its positive impact and that he would invest more to make it better, including improving the sponsorship package.