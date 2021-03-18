Home-based players to dominate Ghana's squad to face South Africa, Sao Tome

Rashid Nortey

Home-based players are expected to dominate Ghana's squad to battle South Africa and São Tomé & Príncipe this month.

Coach Charles Akonnor is expected to name largely locals in the squad due to the expected absence of several foreign-based players.



Several foreign-players have been prevented from travelling to Africa for the qualifiers due to Covid-19 concerns.



The situation means Akonnor will have to rely on some of the outstanding home-based players for the double-header.



Captain Andre Ayew is set to miss the crunch tie with Swansea City reluctant to release the Ghanaian superstar.



China-based duo Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng are the only two foreign-based players expected to make the squad.

Goalkeepers Razak Abalora, Eric Ofori Antwi and Joseph Addo are expected to make the squad.



Philemon Baffour, Ibrahim Moro, Jamaldeen Harun, Ismail Ganiyu, Mubarak Wakaso, Rashid Nortey, Salifu Moro, Gladson Awako, Yaw Annor and Kwame Poku are all set to be named in the final squad.



There will also be places for in-demand Medeama star Justice Blay as well as Dreams FC Joseph Esso and Ebusua Dwarfs captain Daniel Korsah.



The Black Stars recorded a 3-1 win over Premier League side Legon Cities on Wednesday in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.