Homowo Cup: We will beat Hearts of Oak - Great Olympics spokesman Saint Osei

In a bold declaration ahead of the highly anticipated Homowo Cup clash, Great Olympics spokesman, Saint Osei, has confidently asserted that their team is ready to triumph over their fierce rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The forthcoming showdown promises to be a battle for the ages as both teams gear up for what is sure to be a fiercely contested match.



Osei's words have set the stage for an intense encounter, with fans eagerly awaiting the clash between these titans on the pitch.



Saint Osei also urged supporters to come early and in their numbers.



The game will kick off on 20th August 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"Now they are like our wife, so, I don't think that has will deliver at this point," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"We will beat Hearts of Oak again, but they should come early the supporters should come early.



"They should come and watch how the goals will be delivered. I know they will ask me how many goals will be scored but I won't tell them how many goals in this particular match," he ended.