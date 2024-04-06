Hon Sir Gabby's Easter 'Aponkye Cup' ends in success

Mempeasem won the inaugural edition of the tournament

The Mempeasem community park was filled with excitement and camaraderie as residents from Ngyiresia-Mempeasem Electoral Area gathered to witness the thrilling conclusion of the inaugural Easter ‘Aponkye Cup’ organized by Hon Gabriel Ato Mensah, popularly known as Sir Gabby.

The event kicked off with a fiercely contested girls’ football match between Ngyiresia and Mempeasem, with Ngyiresia emerging victorious after a tense penalty shootout, securing the championship trophy, cash prize, and gold medals.



Despite the defeat, Mempeasem showcased commendable sportsmanship and received silver medals and other souvenirs.



The highlight of the day was the boys’ category, where a star-studded Mempeasem team triumphed over Ngyiresia with a 1-0 victory, clinching the coveted championship trophy, a hefty goat, cash prize and gold medals.



The intense match kept spectators on the edge of their seats, demonstrating the passion and talent within the community.



Reflecting on the success of the event, Hon Gabriel Ato Mensah emphasized its importance in fostering unity, promoting community development, discipline, and cohesion among the two towns.

Beyond the competitive spirit on the field, the ‘Aponkye Cup’ served as a platform to strengthen the bond between Ngyiresia and Mempeasem, nurturing a sense of unity that transcends sports.



The presence of dignitaries such as Hon Abdul Mumin Issah, Municipal Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, and local chiefs Nana Dokoh Agyemang III and Nana Musah II added to the significance of the occasion.



NPP stalwart Giovanni Nana Osei Tutu Agyemang also graced the event, underscoring the community’s solidarity and support for grassroots initiatives.



As the curtain fell on the successful inaugural edition of the Easter ‘Aponkye Cup,’ participants and spectators alike departed with cherished memories and a renewed sense of pride in their community.



The event served as a testament to Hon Sir Gabby’s commitment to youth development and community building, setting a positive precedent for future editions of the tournament.