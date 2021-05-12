Honest Barreto insists Dreams FC did not deserve to lose 3-1 to Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko manager Mariano Barreto insists Dreams FC did not deserve to lose 3-1 to Asante Kotoko at the Len Clay Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

Barreto’s men staged a wonderful comeback from a goal down to beat Dreams FC by 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.



The Portuguese gaffer in his post-match reaction applauded Dreams FC for their wonderful game, adding they did not deserve to lose to Kotoko.



Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Barreto did not hesitate to applaud his opponents for their wonderful display as well as hailing their coach for a good job done.

“We played well but it (the scoreline) was too much for Dreams. I think they didn’t deserve it,” Barreto said.



“They played well and gave us a very difficult game. So I think they did not deserve to lose.



“They did everything and played very well, but this is football. I wish the Dreams FC coach and the team good luck,” he added.