Honouring promises to players will give you trophies - Jojo Bossman tells Hearts management

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Jojo Bossman

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Francis Jojo Bossman has said that the club must deliver on its promises to the players if they want to return to winning ways.

Bossman currently with a Serbian division three side said the club has failed to dominate in the domestic season in recent times because of the management's failure to honour its promises to the players and also souring relationship of players before they leave the club.



He opened up on being a victim of poor treatment by the club before he left to join New Edubiase United.



In an interview, the former Berekum Arsenal midfielder said, "Hearts owed me GH¢8,000 when I was about to leave for New Edubiase. Despite taking the GH¢10,000 from New Edubiase as my transfer fee they never paid me my money. Till date some of the players that I played with are still owed by the club", he told Happy FM.

"These players will never wish the club well or even recommend players to the team. So I urge the management team to fulfil their promises to the players”.



On the club going trophyless for almost a decade, Jojo Bossman who won the Ghana Premier League title with Accra Hearts of Oak in 2009 said, “I feel sad Hearts have not been able to win the league for this long. We can attribute this to mismanagement and also lack of commitment and sacrifice on the part of the players”.



He proposed that the current management team should be able to maintain the current squad for a long time and most importantly deliver on any promise made to the players.