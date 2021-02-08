Hooliganism takes center stage as Nsoatreman fans attack RTU

Players of RTU were attacked by supporters of Nsoatreman

The Ghana Football Association has taken swift action against Nsoatreman Football Club by shutting down their home venue following a reported violent attack from their fans towards players and officials of Real Tamale United.

Photos and videos have surfaced on the internet of players and officials of the club receiving treatment from multiple injuries.



The Division One League Zone I game ended 1-1 in the Bono Region town.



A statement from the Ghana FA reads: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received reports of an assault on players and officials of Real Tamale United FC who have sustained various degrees of injuries. This unfortunate and unacceptable incident took place after their Matchday 6 Division One Zone One game played between Nsoatreman FC and Real Tamale United FC on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Twumasi Sports Complex at Nsoatre in the Bono Region.

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association is appalled and shocked at the behavior of the home fans. The GFA condemns unconditionally the non-football behaviour and conduct of fans of the home team.”



“The Executive Council of the GFA has therefore decided to ban the venue indefinitely, as the Association continue to corporate with the Police to bring the perpetrators of this barbaric act to book.



Also, the GFA Prosecutor will review all the reports and press charges against the club and bring the matter before the Disciplinary Committee at its next sitting on Thursday, February 11, 2021.”