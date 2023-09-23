Horoya AC announces free entry for CAF Champions League decider against Medeama

Medeama SC

Guinean giants Horoya AC have announced free entry for spectators for their CAF Champions League deciding match against Medeama SC next week.

The Matamkas will tackle the Ghana Premier League champions for a place in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League in the second leg of the second preliminary round.



Horoya are trailing Medeama by a 3-1 scoreline from the first leg of the tie, which took place in Cape Coast stadium last week.



Three second-half goals from Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah ensured the Yellow and Mauves claimed an advantage in the tie.

The Guineans, in their bid to overturn the 3-1 deficit to their favour, have announced the second leg encounter will be attended for free.



The match will come off at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry on Saturday, September 30, 2023.



Horoya are chasing their sixth Champions League group phase appearance in seven years, while Medeama are seeking a first-ever participation.