Horoya AC cut ties with Ghanaian defender Hudu Yakubu

Guinean giants Horoya AC has parted ways with Ghanaian defender Hudu Yakubu, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The left back reached a mutual agreement with the club not to extend his contract after its expiration.
Yakubu joined the Guinean champions in October 2018 from AS Togo Port following an impressive campaign in the CAF Champions League.
The former AshantiGold SC, Medeama SC and Heart of Lions defender saw few games in the 2019/2020 season having made just 9 appearances in all competitions with only one goal.
In the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League, Yakubu played 13 matches, scoring one and assisting once in the process.
