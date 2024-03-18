How 26 Black Stars players invited for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies performed over the weekend

Black Stars in a group photo

As we go into the international break, GHANAsoccernet.com reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, takes a look at the performance of Ghanaian players invited by Ghana coach Otto Addo for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda later this week.

Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati-Zigi: The Ghanaian goalkeeper was in post for St. Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers. Ati Zigi was rated 6.9 after the game.



Joseph Wollacott saw 45 minutes of action for Hibernian in their 3-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. He was rated 6.2 for his second-half performance.



Frederick Asare, the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper was in post for The Porcupine Warriors as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Sunday.



David Akologo: Akologo was in post for Aurora in their 4-1 win over Nacional Potosi in the Bolivia topflight.



Defenders



Alidu Seidu: The 23-year-old made a brief appearance for Rennes in their 2-0 win over Marseille.

Tariq Lamptey: Lamptey was not in the match-day squad for Brighton over the weekend.



Gideon Mensah: Mensah was not in Auxerre’s squad against Caen and has missed the last four games.



Patrick Kpozo: Patrick had a decent game for Ostrava in their 1-0 win over FK Pardubice in the Czech Republic Fortuna Liga



Denis Odoi: The 35-year-old missed Club Brugge’s game against St.Truiden due to suspension



Daniel Amartey: Amartey saw 45 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 2-1 loss to Antalyspor in the Turkish Super League. The former Leicester City defender had a 6.2 rating for his performance



Alexander Djiku: Djiku was involved in Fenerbache’s 3-2 win against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League. He had a 6.1 rating after the game



Nathaniel Adjei: Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 2-2 draw against AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1. He was rated 7.2

Mohammed Salisu missed AS Monaco’s game against Lorient due to the injury.



Midfielders



Elisha Owusu: The Ghanaian midfielder had a decent game for Auxerre in their 2-1 win over Caen. He had a 6.8 rating for his performance after the game.



Mohammed Diomande: He last played for Rangers against Benfica in the Europa League Round-of-16 tie which his side lost by a lone goal. Diomande was rated 6.4 for his performance in the match.



Samed Abdul Salis: The Lens midfielder was on the bench against Nice in that 3-1 defeat on Saturday.



Andre Ayew: The Ghana skipper scored his third goal of the season in Le Havre's 2-1 defeat to Clermont.



Mohammed Kudus - Ghana’s star boy and playmaker, was involved in West Ham United’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the English Premier League on Sunday. He was rated 6.8 for his performance after the game.

Baba Iddrisu - The defensive midfielder saw 25 minutes of action for Almeria in their 1-0 win over Las Palmas in La Liga. Baba Iddrisu was rated 6.5



Edmund Addo - Addo saw 85 minutes of action for Radnicki Nis in their 1-0 defeat to Napredak.



Wingers



Ernest Nuamah: The youngster lasted 72 minutes in Lyon 3-2 win over Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 on Friday night. He had a rating of 6.4 after the game



Osman Bukari: Bukari played the full throttle for Crvena Zvezda in their 5-0 win over Radnicki 1923. He had a 6.7 rating for his performance after the game



Fatawu Issahaku: The youngster returns to the Black Stars squad after missing out for a while. Issahaku was in action for Leicester City against Chelsea in the Emirates FA Cup which his side lost 4-2. He had a 6.2 rating for his performance.



Ibrahim Osman: The Brighton-bound player marked his Black Stars call-up with a goal for Nordsjaelland against Randers in the Danish Super League. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Forward



Jordan Ayew: Ayew saw 45 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in a Club friendly.



Antoine Semenyo: Semenyo scored a brace for Bournemouth in their 4-3 win over Luton in the Premier League on March 13.