How Abedi Pele's name got 12 Ghanaian expeditioners police escort in Morocco

The team with their cars

An adventurous team of twelve Ghanaians traveling by road from Ghana to London has revealed how former Ghanaian international and three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele aided their journey from Morocco to Spain was a success.

The team known as ‘The Wonderlancers’ started the journey at Oyarifa on Sunday, July, 23, and are expected to cover a staggering 10,000 kilometers.



Currently in Spain on Day 12 of the journey, the team in an interview with Peace FM, said the role Abedi Pele played in their journey from Morocco to Spain was immense, adding that Ghanaian footballers have curved a niche for themselves including Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan.



A member of the team Teddy said “It has been an interesting journey if not for some borders where you have to pay immigration fees and other monies they demand from us, I would say people have been happy with our journey. For instance, when we arrived in Rabat (Morocco) heading to Tangier, we met this Police rider who asked us where we come from and we answered Ghana, then he asked Abedi Pele”?



“From there he turned on his siren and led us through the highway just because he was happy with the name Abedi Pele. Where we have been to, when we mention Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, we receive the best of treatment”, he added.



Having started the journey with twelve members, the team is left with nine members, as two ended their trip in Morocco and another in Senegal for work.



The team will now travel through to Valencia, then to Monaco in France through to Lucomo, to Switzerland, then to Germany, and then the Netherlands where they will rest before continuing to London.

LSN/KPE