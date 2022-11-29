0
How Ajax, Arsenal, Southampton, other teams of Ghanaian players reacted to victory over Korea

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While Ghanaians were in a jubilant mood on social media, they were joined by some European clubs who were proud of the performance of their respective players in the victory against South Korea.

The Black Stars took a giant step toward knockout phase qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after shattering the dreams of the Koreans at the Education City Stadium on Monday, November 28.

A goal from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus' brace condemned South Korea to a 3-2 defeat after a brace of consolation goals from Gue-Sung Cho.

Portugal's 2-0 victory over Uruguay at the Lusail Iconic Stadium have now tilted the odds in favour of Ghana to pick the second spot in Group H ahead of the matchday three games on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Abdul, Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, and others were at the center of Ghana's victory, and their clubs acknowledged their performance on social media.

