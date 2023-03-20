How Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, others arrived at Black Stars camp

The Black Stars players have started arriving in camp ahead of their double-header against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

As of Monday afternoon March 20, about six players out of the 25-man squad named for the matches have arrived at the teams camp.



Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew led by example by being the first to arrive at the team’s camp.



Andre Ayew has been in the country since Saturday night, when he flew from the UK after playing in Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Newcastle.



Spanish-based Ghanaian striker, Inaki Williams is also among the players who have touched down in Ghana.



This will be the first time Inaki Williams plays on home soil after switching nationalities from Spain to Ghana. He has so far made 6 appearances for the Black Stars.

In-form Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil has also touched base in Ghana. Paintsil is making his return to the Black Stars squad after being left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The winger has scored 13 goals with 12 assists in 29 appearances at club level.



Defender Joseph Aidoo also arrived at the Black Stars camp on Monday. The Celta Vigo player is among those who have been named to the squad.



Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo is also in camp. The player arrived on Monday from the United Kingdom. Semenyo was part of Ghana’s squad at the World Cup and has so far scored once for the Black Stars.



Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott has also arrived in camp. The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper returns to the Black Stars team after an injury ruled him out of the World Cup squad. Wollacott is one of the trusted pair of arms for the national team in recent times.



Watch video below

















JNA/OGB