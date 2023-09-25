How Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew, Muntari 'chopped stray bullets' at #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo

Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian youth over the weekend rose in unison as they protested in demand for a better country via a demonstration dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

The protestors, from September 21 to September 23, 2023, vented their frustration and concerns regarding the country's declining economy while they attempted to march to the seat of the President, Jubilee House.



In their fight for change, several public figures who turned a blind eye to the prevailing issues in the country were called out and lambasted.



Just as musicians and other celebrities were chastised, some former Black Stars players were not left out.



Below are footballers who have been criticised for their silence



Dede Ayew

One tweep who could not phantom Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew's silence stated that Ayew would have been vocal if it was about the player's winning bonus.



"Dede Ayew too you make quite, you no get team atm so e mean say you dey house wey you make quite? Winning bonus aa nka you dey fight over am… wo tiri ho s3 copa dey Rey trophy."



Another questioned his silence asking why Ayew, who is currently unattached too busy to add his voice.



"Dede Ayew you no get team but dey want tell us you make busy to talk about the current happenings in the country."





Dede Ayew you no get team but dey want tell us you make busy to talk about the current happenings in the country — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) September 22, 2023

Dede Ayew too you make quite, you no get team atm so e mean say you dey house wey you make quite? Winning bonus aa nka you dey fight over am… wo tiri ho s3 copa dey Rey trophy — Nana Yaw Milito (@milito177) September 21, 2023

He thinks we've forgotten about him, gyama ni asa bone dier anka way3 ni hu s3 amokua https://t.co/tY12Cde6GW pic.twitter.com/6l12nObYbB — Kholynz ???????? (@kholynz__) September 22, 2023

Former Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has also had a mention as some claim he is always busy dancing on the internet but fails to support in the fight for a better Ghana.

Sulley Muntari



A section also pointed fingers at Sulley Muntari for being silent and refusing to support the youth in their fight.





Where’s sulley muntari #OccupyJulorbiHouse



Nkwasia shot ahh anka wab) pic.twitter.com/ga6DWE5E4F — KNUST Ba ???????????????? (@Chopmonie_1) September 22, 2023

