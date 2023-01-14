How Asamoah Gyan was blocked by bodyguards from meeting Floyd Mayweather

Asamoah Gyan and Floyd Mayweather

In 2010, Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan was able to fulfil one of his goals on his bucket list by meeting one of the greatest boxers in history, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

However, Gyan’s dream to meet his role model did not come on a silver platter as the former Sunderland player had to wait outside a shop for hours before he could meet the undefeated boxing champion.



Narrating the events that led to his memorable moment with Mayweather, Gyan disclosed that it all started when one of his teammates in the Black Stars camp, Jonathan Mensah spotted the rich boxer entering a shop.



“I was asleep when Jonathan Mensah came banging on my door that he has seen Mayweather, so I quickly dressed up to go down to the shop and meet Mayweather.”



“Immediately I got there, I met giant bodyguards who blocked me from entering. Although I told them I was one of his biggest fan, they still didn’t allow me to enter because the shop has been closed for him to shop alone.”



"I was shocked when they stopped me because a whole Baby Jet, you don’t know me,” Gyan said.



According to BabyJet, although he never wanted to open up to the bodyguards about who he was, his luxurious watch managed to catch the attention of the bodyguards who questioned who he was.

He went on to state that the bodyguards fully became convinced of his personality after some football fans spotted him standing outside the shop in Miami.



Gyan said, "The bodyguard was nice and not rude, so when he spotted my watch he asked me who I was and I told him I was a fan because I never wanted to reveal my identity.



"Luckily enough, there were some Nigerians who spotted me and came around to take pictures with me. So now, there was a huge crowd outside the shop just taking pictures with me and before I realized the bodyguard alerted Mayweather to come outside to ask who I was and we took the picture," he added.



Gyan went on to state, “I knew he never knew much about football so I never wanted to bother him with much talk because all I wanted was to take a picture with him.”



JNA/WA