How Asante Kotoko board members were 'sacked' from Manhyia - Report

Details of the meeting between the outgoing board of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the patron of the club, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are beginning to emerge and it does make for a good reading for supporters of the club.

Multiple reports from Kumasi-based radio stations and media practitioners indicate the meeting was not a positive one, with Otumfou apparently unhappy with the conduct of the 12-member board.



A Kessben FM report claims that the board of directors appeared before the Asantehene without a report of their three-year term.



Instead, the board presented a report submitted to them by the management committee led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.



According to the report, Manhyia was not happy with the development as the board members did not only present a report by another body but also failed to analyze the report which implicated them as not being supportive of the Nana Yaw Amponsah management.



They were thus ordered to leave the palace and prepare their own report which captures events of the last three years that they have been in charge of the club.



According to the report, the board, prior to the meeting with Otumfuo could not meet as a unit to deliberate on issues due to the deep-seated friction among the members.

The Kessben report mentions that when the board secretary, Kwamena Mensah appealed to the members to send their respective statements for the crafting of the report, none of the members responded.



Meanwhile, it is being reported that Kwame Kyei, who was the head of the dissolved board could be retained by Otumfuo Osei Tutu as board chair.



Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association is in line for the CEO position with ex-Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah being lined up for the coaching role.







