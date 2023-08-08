How Balotelli influenced Nigerian footballer to wear boots with different colours

Mario Balotelli and Michelle Alozie

Nigeria women's national team defender, Michelle Alozie's use of multiple coloured cleats throughout the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is one of the most talked-about elements of the competition.

The Huston Dash player in an interview revealed that she got inspired by former Inter Milan and Manchester City star Mario Balotelli.



She stated that because Balotelli who is her favourite player of all time, wore different coloured boots during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, she wanted to emulate him.



“I got my inspiration [to wear different-coloured boots] from Mario Balotelli...He’s my favourite player, and I watched him a lot when I was growing up. He did it in the 2014 World Cup, so I just did it,” she told NFF TV.



Michelle Alozie featured in all four games for Nigeria at the World Cup, helping the side advance to the round of 16.



Unfortunately, she missed one of the penalties that resulted in the Super Falcons' 4-2 penalty shootout loss against England in the round of 16.



EE/KPE