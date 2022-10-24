How Black Stars coach Burkhard Ziese slapped a Ghanaian coach at Black Stars camp

Former Black Stars midfielder, Ntow Gyan(L) and Dan Kweku Yeboah (R)

Former Black Stars midfielder, Ntow Gyan has narrated how late Black Stars coach Burkhard Ziese slapped Ghanaian coach, Jim Amoah for condoning indiscipline.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ntow Gyan said he was the cause of the slap because the coaches tried bending the rules to let him into the Black Stars squad after departing camp without permission.



According to the former Asante Kotoko midfielder, an agent contacted him about a move to Cameroon while he was at the Black Stars camp in Winneba. He had to meet the agent in Sunyani but Burkhard refused his permission depute coining up multiple excuses.



He narrated that he told Burkhard he has to braid his hair before he can play, adding that only his wife is supposed to do that for him.



According to Gyan, Burkhard got angry and insisted on not letting him go because the manager had built his team around him.



He said the manager gave him two options, that is, either stay or go and never return. But his desire to seal the move abroad got the better of him and he chose the latter by joining Kotoko bus.



"At that time Kotoko had completed their pre-season in Winneba and were returning to Kumasi. Meaning I will have a free car, so I decided to go. Abubakari Damba(his roommate then) said 'don't go'. I told him 'I will go'. I packed my bag and joined the Kotoko bus."

Ntow Gyan found his way out and unfortunately for him, the deal fell through because he could not provide his International Transfer Certificate(ITC).



"When I got to Sunyani, the agent then told me we would need ITC. So I looked at him. Is it not the FA who will give the ITC? And they are the same people, I absconded from. How am I going to ask for it?"



After failing to seal the move, he quietly lured himself into the Black Stars camp without the German trainer noticing.



"So I decided to braid my hair and join the team. At the time, the team was heading to Accra before they travel to Kumasi. Luckily, I met them at the Accra Sports Stadium."



"So I boarded the bus which had Sam Duodo and Jim Amoah(the coaches). Burkhard was given a car so he did not board the team bus and had not seen me. So we were with Jim Amoah and the other(coaches) on the bus from Accra to Kumasi."



Ntow Gyan could not hide for long as Burkhad noticed him win the team was about to have their lunch during their trip from Accra to Kumasi.

"So when we reached Nkawkaw, they said we should have a meal together. So when we got down that is when he noticed me. He slapped Jim Amoah for allowing me to board the bus. "Who is this boy? Who allowed him to enter the bus?"



The Kotoko legend said his indiscipline led to his omission from the Black Stars squad and closed his international career.



