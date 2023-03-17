0
How Black Stars coach Chris Hughton arrived at Christian Atsu's burial service

Chris Hughton And George Boateng 4657879.png Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton (L) and assistant George Boateng (R)

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton was present at the burial service of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu who passed away in February 2023.

Hughton attended the service held at the State House in Accra on March 17, 2023, with his first assistant George Boateng.

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach, who buried his late father Willy Hughton on Wednesday, arrived in Ghana ahead of his official unveiling on March 20.

He attended the funeral upon his arrival to pay his respect to the late footballer who died after an earthquake in Turkey.

Former Black Stars include, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, John Mensah, Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil, Richard Kingston, Augustine Arhinful, Prince Tagoe, and a few others also attended the funeral to say their final goodbyes.

Former president John Dramani Mahama and other dignitaries all arrived at the ongoing service as well as former Togo national team skipper, Emmanuel Adebayor.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials, local and international teammates, and officials all graced the burial ceremony.

