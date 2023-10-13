How Black Stars could line up against Mexico

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, could name a strong lineup for his first tough test since his appointment in February.
The Black Stars face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium (October 14) in their first game of the October international break.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to be in post behind a back four of Alidu Seidu, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, and Gideon Mensah.
Thomas Partey is likely to make his injury to the starting lineup tonight since June 2023. He is anticipated to play in a double pivot with Salis Samed Abdul.
In the attack, Inaki Williams could lead the line with Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew on the right and left flanks respectively.
Kudus Moahmmed could play behind Inaki in a 4-2-3-1 system.
The game is set for 00:30 GMT (12:30 am local time) kick-off time.
Line up in full
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Alidu Seidu
Nicholas Opoku
Joseph Aidoo
Gideon Mensah
Salis Samed
Thomas Partey
Jordan Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Ernest Nuamah
Inaki Williams
TWI NEWS
EE/NOQ
