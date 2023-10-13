How Black Stars could line up against Mexico tonight

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, could name a strong lineup for his first tough test since his appointment in February.

The Black Stars face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in their first game of the October international break.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to be in post behind a back four of Alidu Seidu, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, and Gideon Mensah.



Thomas Partey is likely to make his injury to the starting lineup tonight since June 2023. He is anticipated to play in a double pivot with Salis Samed Abdul.



In the attack, Inaki Williams could lead the line with Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew on the right and left flanks respectively.



Kudus Moahmmed could play behind Inaki in a 4-2-3-1 system.

The game is set for 00:30 GMT (12:30 am local time) kick-off time.



Line up in full



Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Alidu Seidu



Nicholas Opoku

Joseph Aidoo



Gideon Mensah



Salis Samed



Thomas Partey



Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus



Ernest Nuamah



Inaki Williams







