3
Menu
Sports

How Black Stars players arrived at Baba Yara in high spirits to face Angola

Video Archive
Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a charged atmosphere to face the Black Antelopes of Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Black Stars were given a rousing welcome by supporters who mobbed the team's bus at the Baba Yara gates.

The Black Stars players were seen in high spirits as they exited the bus and made their way into the dressing room.

The players sang their hearts out to inspire themselves ahead of the match.

The Black Stars welcome the Black Antelopes in their third game of the qualifiers with hopes of extending their unbeaten run in the qualifiers.

Angola, just like Ghana, are unbeaten in the qualifiers winning one and drawing the other.

This would be the first match for coach Chris Hughton since his appointment as head coach of the side.

Watch video below



Watch videos latest videos on the Black Stars below







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Related Articles: