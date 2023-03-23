How Black Stars players arrived at Baba Yara in high spirits to face Angola

The Black Stars of Ghana arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a charged atmosphere to face the Black Antelopes of Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Black Stars were given a rousing welcome by supporters who mobbed the team's bus at the Baba Yara gates.



The Black Stars players were seen in high spirits as they exited the bus and made their way into the dressing room.



The players sang their hearts out to inspire themselves ahead of the match.



The Black Stars welcome the Black Antelopes in their third game of the qualifiers with hopes of extending their unbeaten run in the qualifiers.



Angola, just like Ghana, are unbeaten in the qualifiers winning one and drawing the other.

This would be the first match for coach Chris Hughton since his appointment as head coach of the side.



