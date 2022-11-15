0
How Black Stars players, clubs reacted to making squad for 2022 World Cup

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They say you can't please everybody in life and that has been the fate of Black Stars coach, Otto Addo after the announcement of his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Out of the 55-man provisional squad that was earlier announced by coach Otto Addo, only 26 players will get to be on the trip to Qatar as team Ghana while the remaining 29 players will miss out on the Mundial.

Some couldn't make the final squad because of injuries but others were not also named in the final squad because the coach preferred the qualities of others.

While the 29 players who couldn't make the final cut might be sad because it is the dream of every player to play at the World Cup, the 26 lucky ones are in the best of moods.

Out of the 26 players, only Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew have played in the World Cup before, meaning the remaining 23 will be tasting the Mundial for the first time in Qatar.

The announcement of the squad attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians on the streets and all over social media especially with the exclusion of Joseph Paintsil and Jeffrey Schlupp from the final squad.

But today we look at how the players who were named at the press conference on Monday, November 15, 2022, have reacted to being part of Ghana's final squad for the World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions from the players put together by GhanaWeb.























