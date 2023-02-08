How Black Stars players reacted to Christian Atsu's rescue

Black Stars

Some past and current Black Stars players have expressed delight and wished Christian Atsu well after the latter was found alive following the earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu's former national teammates, Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, and Kwesi Appiah have all sent their good wishes to the former Chelsea player.



"Get well soon brother, @ChristianAtsu20," Essien tweeted while Kwesi Appiah while replying GFA's announcement on Atsu's rescue, tweeted a heart and praying emojis.



Similar to Appiah, Gyan posted Atsu's picture and captioned it with prayer emojis.



Also, the present players like Mubarak Wakaso, Nicholas Opoku, and Frank Acheampong have all shared their good well messages on Twitter after Atsu's rescue was announced.



Mubarak Wakaso tweeted, "Alhamdulillah" and Acheampong also tweeted a photo of Atsu with the caption "Thank You, Jesus".



Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu got trapped due to the devastating earthquake. He has been rescued alive with injuries after 26 hours of search and has been hospitilsed.

Background



A powerful earthquake struck South-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 4,300 people as they slept and trapping many others in the early hours of Monday.



The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.



Hours later, a second quake, which had a magnitude of 7.5, hit the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.



In September 2022, the 31-year-old Black Stars winger penned a one-year deal to join the Turkish side following a spell in Saudi Arabia.





Thank you Jesus ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/ilXTorv3Uh — Frank Acheampong (@okeboquansah) February 6, 2023

EE/KPE