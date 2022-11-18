1
Menu
Sports

How Black Stars players reacted to Switzerland win

Salisu Mohammed 65768767 L-R Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Salis Samed

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Black Stars players took to social media to celebrate their win over Switzerland in their final pre-World Cup friendly.

Ghana beat Switzerland 2-0 in the friendly that came off in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE).

Players like Salis Samed, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu, all posted on either Instagram or Twitter reacting to the resounding victory ahead of the World Cup.

Salis, who made his Black Stars debut, tweeted that he is proud to wear the national colours for the first time.

"Proud to wear this jersey for the first time," he wrote.

Tariq Lamptey also celebrated the win on Twitter and thanked Ghanaians for their support.

"Good win, we’ll keep working ????????⚡️ thanks for your support," he tweeted.

Salisu posted emojis of the Ghana flag and a ball on Instagram to celebrate his debut goal for the Black Stars.

Following the friendly, Ghana will depart for Qatar on November 18, 2022.

Check out the players posts below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MOHAMMED SALISU (@salisu_sarki)







Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: