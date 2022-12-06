0
How Black Stars players reacted to World Cup exit

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players have reacted with regrets and apologies following their inability to give Ghanaians maximum satisfaction by progressing out of their group in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah).

After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.

But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘rivals’ Uruguay and Korea snatched the second spot after beating Portugal 2-1 in their final group game.

Many have blamed Andre Ayew for missing the penalty while others have laid the defeat to the doorsteps of coach Otto Addo and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.

Days after the eliminations, the players took to various social medial platforms to react.

While many shared their pride in representing the country, others were disappointed with the team's performance and promised to bounce back strongly in the future.



Below are some of the reactions:

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)



A post shared by MOHAMMED SALISU (@salisu_sarki)

A post shared by Mo Kuku (@kudus_mohammed)



A post shared by Alidu Seidu (@alidu32)



A post shared by Lawrence Ati Zigi (@zigi_elikem34)



A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@alex_djiku)



A post shared by D A 18 ???? (@danamartey)



A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)



A post shared by IÑAKI WILLIAMS ARTHUER (@williaaaams11)



