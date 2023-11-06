How Bright Kankam Boadu was made to apologise after 'insulting' Richard Kingson at Black Stars training
Ghanaian journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu, has revealed that he was made to apologise after making a derogatory comment about Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer Richard Kingson.
According to him, he made the comment during the team's training in the USA during the October international break.
While criticizing Kingson's work as the keeper's trainer, Kankam admitted that his comment was disrespectful and he had to apologize.
"...I've seen people only complaining about the coach but what about those on the bench? We have to sack all of them. What is Olele(Kingston) doing? Our goalkeeper is good enough?"
He then narrated the incident that led to his disrespectful comment during the training session.
"I said something that they made me apologize. Right there I said 'I'm sorry'. They were training and we went to watch them. We were very close to them. So he shoots and the goalkeeper saves then the goalkeeper shoots for Olele to save. The goalkeeper saved one of Olele's shots and Olele said 'No, no, move your body.' Then I said 'Look at what he is doing.' It didn't come out well and it wasn't right so I said 'I'm sorry' and they took me out."
Ghana during the October break lost to Mexico and USA, conceding 6 goals in the process.
Watch Kankam's narration below from the 28 minutes
EE/KPE
