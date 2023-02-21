0
How Christian Atsu's family received news of his demise - Family spokesperson narrates

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Just like many Ghanaians who heard about the news of Atsu's demise through the media, Robert Ann, the spokesperson of the family has revealed that most of them also heard about the tragedy through the same medium.

Robert Ann and his other family members have been dealt a massive blow after their son Christian Atsu was consumed by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-eastern part of Turkey and Syria.

He stated that he wouldn't wish death upon his greatest enemy because their (family) lives and hearts have been shattered since the news was relayed to them.

The family after receiving the mortal remains of Christian Atsu on Sunday, February 19, gathered at their house on the morning of Monday, February 20, to commensurate their loss as tradition demands.

Watch the narration of the family spokesperson on how they are dealing with the loss in the video below:





