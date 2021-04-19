How European Super League could prevent Ghana from playing Partey and Baba Rahman at 2022 World Cup

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Existing world football governing bodies are currently in a stand-off with a new body known as the European Super League.

This new organization, led by Florentino Perez, the President of Real Madrid is made up of twelve clubs known as founding members who seek to form a competition parallel to the UEFA Champions League.



This new competition will be composed of twenty teams, fifteen of which will suffer no demotion irrespective of how they finish in the competition.



The move has been branded as a purely monetary move with each participating club expected to rake in as much as $400 million, which according to the New York time is four times the amount earned by the winner of the Champions League last year.



The twelve clubs who have confirmed their participation and are known as founding fathers include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.



The other six are from the UEFA Champions League namely, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.



Of the twelve clubs, there are Ghanaian players in two of them. Thomas Partey for Arsenal and Baba Rahman for Chelsea.

Reports from credible journalists indicate while FIFA in its official release on the issue failed to mention the expulsion of players from its competitions as a way of fighting back, world football’s governing body is seriously considering banning players whose clubs participate in the Super League from playing at the World Cup.



In his response to the alleged threat by FIFA, the president of the European Super League, Florentino Perez stated that they will organize their version of the World Cup should FIFA take such action.



“If the players participating in the European Super League are banned from playing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we will create our own World Cup tournament. It is not a big deal.”, Perez said in a release.



If that is to happen and Ghana qualifies for the World Cup, the Black Stars will most certainly be without Thomas Partey and Baba Rahman who are currently on the books of Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.



CAF meanwhile has yet to comment on whether it will take similar action and ban players from participating in the Africa Cup of Nations.