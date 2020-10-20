How Fatau Dauda influenced Richard Ofori’s move to Orlando Pirates

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has shared how his senior colleague, Fatau Dauda played a part in convincing him about joining Orlando Pirates.

Ofori’s move to the Buccaneers was confirmed by the club on Tuesday via their various official outlets.



The 26-year-old has signed a 3 year deal with the Sowetan-giants and joins from Maritzburg United.



The signing brings to end months of speculation about his future and in his first interview with Orlando Pirates’ TV channel, the Ghanaian has revealed how a former Pirates player, Fatau Dauda influenced the decision.

Watch the video below



