How George Boateng voted in FIFA Awards as Dede Ayew, Partey boycott process

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

The 2022 FIFA Awards which was held in Paris saw Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng cast his votes as two of Ghana’s captains Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew did not submit their votes.

The FIFA Best Football Awards which is voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as journalists and supporters worldwide via FIFA’s official website allows voters to choose who is crowned first, second and third in different categories.



At this year’s edition which was held in Paris, Black Stars captains Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew did not cast their votes as Messi won his record 7th Best Men’s Player of the Year with Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez picking up the Best Coach and Best Goalkeeper awards.



According to FIFA, none of Ghana’s captains voted for The Best FIFA Men’s player of the year as well as Coach and Goalkeeper of the Year.



However, Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng who took part in the voting, chose Kylian Mbappé as his Best FIFA Men's Player with Lionel Messi and Neymar in 2nd and 3rd respectively.



For the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year, George Boateng went for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni in 1st place with Morocco coach Walid Regragui in 2nd and France coach Didier Deschamps in 3rd place.

Coach George Boateng voted Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez as his best FIFA goalkeeper with Yassine Bounou and Ederson in 2nd and 3rd respectively.



Head coach of Ghana’s Women’s team, Nora Hauptle and her captains also cast their votes as well as William Ezah who represented Ghanaian journalists.



Check out who Ghanaians voted for at the FIFA Awards below







JNA/KPE